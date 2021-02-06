IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root goes past Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Image Source : BCCI.TV On the Day 2 of the match, Root continued on his incredible innings and reached the 150-run mark in the first session of the day.

England captain Joe Root has been in incredible form since the start of the year, scoring a century in his third successive Test. After scoring two hundreds across the two games against Sri Lanka, Root crossed the three-figure mark during the first Test in Chennai against India.

As he reached smashed a boundary to reach 160 in the innings during the second session of Day 2, Root went past India batting great Sachin Tendulkar to climb up the table in a unique record.

Root now has 8,406 runs in 100 Test matches, toppling the former Indian cricketer who had scored 8,405 runs in his first 100 Tests.

And the England captain notched up a well deserved 150.

Top knock 👌👌#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/FKcCkgCUbh — RAHUL CRICKET 7️⃣🧡🧡 (@CricketCraze9) February 6, 2021

The top-scoring batsman in this list is West Indies great Brian Lara, who has scored 8,916 runs in the first-100 Tests of his career.

Here's the complete list (first 100 Tests)

Brian Lara - 8916 runs Kumar Sangakkara - 8651 runs Younis Khan - 8600 runs Rahul Dravid - 8553 runs Mathew Hayden - 8553 runs Virender Sehwag - 8487 runs Sunil Gavaskar - 8479 runs JOE ROOT - 8409* runs Sachin Tendulkar - 8405 runs Ricky Ponting - 8253 runs

Here are some of the other records Joe Root achieved as he reached 150 against India:

- 2nd England captain after Alastair Cook to score 150 in India in a Test innings

- 10th score of 150+ in Test cricket. He remains only behind Cook (11) in England.

- 2nd Test captain to register 150+ scores in three successive Tests since Donald Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1937.