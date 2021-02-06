Saturday, February 06, 2021
     
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root goes past Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

On the Day 2 of the match, Root continued on his incredible innings and reached the 150-run mark in the first session of the day.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2021 12:40 IST
Image Source : BCCI.TV

England captain Joe Root has been in incredible form since the start of the year, scoring a century in his third successive Test. After scoring two hundreds across the two games against Sri Lanka, Root crossed the three-figure mark during the first Test in Chennai against India.

On the Day 2 of the match, Root continued on his incredible innings and reached the 150-run mark in the first session of the day. As he reached smashed a boundary to reach 160 in the innings during the second session of Day 2, Root went past India batting great Sachin Tendulkar to climb up the table in a unique record.

Root now has 8,406 runs in 100 Test matches, toppling the former Indian cricketer who had scored 8,405 runs in his first 100 Tests.

The top-scoring batsman in this list is West Indies great Brian Lara, who has scored 8,916 runs in the first-100 Tests of his career.

Here's the complete list (first 100 Tests)

  1. Brian Lara -  8916 runs
  2. Kumar Sangakkara - 8651 runs
  3. Younis Khan - 8600 runs
  4. Rahul Dravid - 8553 runs
  5. Mathew Hayden - 8553 runs
  6. Virender Sehwag - 8487 runs
  7. Sunil Gavaskar - 8479 runs
  8. JOE ROOT - 8409* runs
  9. Sachin Tendulkar - 8405 runs
  10. Ricky Ponting - 8253 runs

Here are some of the other records Joe Root achieved as he reached 150 against India:

- 2nd England captain after Alastair Cook to score 150 in India in a Test innings

- 10th score of 150+ in Test cricket. He remains only behind Cook (11) in England. 

- 2nd Test captain to register 150+ scores in three successive Tests since Donald Bradman, who achieved the feat in 1937.

