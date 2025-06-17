Joe Root eyes world record against India in five-match Test series in England Joe Root is a run-scoring maverick for England in the Test format and will be a key for the Three Lions in the upcoming series against India. Meanwhile, Root is eyeing a world record as he looks to continue his love affair with India.

England icon Joe Root is eyeing a world record against India as England are set to host the Indian team for a five-match series from June 20 onwards. The series will kick off the campaigns of the two teams in the new World Test Championship cycle as they look to make a strong start in the WTC's fourth edition.

England's hopes will be pinned on Joe Root, who is a run-scoring maverick. Root has a record in his sights that no other batter has been able to achieve in Test cricket against India. The England talisman is only 154 runs away from becoming the first-ever batter to score 3000 runs in Test cricket against India as he sits on 2846 runs from 30 matches in the format. His runs against the Indian team have come at a strong average of 58.08.

Most Test runs against India:

1 - Joe Root: 2846 runs in 30 matches

2 - Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs in 29 matches

3 - Alastair Cook: 2431 runs in 30 matches

4 - Steve Smith: 2356 runs in 24 matches

5 - Clive Lloyd: 2344 runs in 28 matches

Root eyes Steve Smith's historic record

Root has a liking against India. He has piled runs against the Men in Blue both at home and away from home, too. Root has the second most Test centuries against India - 10 and is likely to break Steve Smith's record of most tons against the Indian team.

Smith has slammed 11 centuries against India, including the two he scored in the last Border-Gavaskar series that Australia won 3-1.

Most centuries against India in Test cricket:

1 - Steve Smith: 11 centuries

2 - Joe Root: 10 centuries

3 - Ricky Ponting: 8 centuries

4 - Viv Richards: 8 centuries

5 - Garry Sobers: 8 centuries

India and England will begin their campaign in the fourth WTC cycle with a five-match series against England. The Men in Blue will face the Three Lions in five Tests from June 20 onwards at Leeds. The second Test will be played from July 2 onwards, the third from July 10 onwards, the fourth from July 23 onwards, while the final one will begin on July 31.