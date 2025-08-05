Joe Root equals Alastair Cook in major unwanted record after heartbreaking loss to India at Oval Joe Root slammed his 39th Test century during the fifth Test against India at the Oval. Root equalled former England skipper Alastair Cook in a major unwanted record with his century coming in a losing cause.

New Delhi:

England veteran batter Joe Root has equalled former skipper Alastair Cook in a huge unwanted record after slamming a century and ending up with England losing the Oval Test against India. Root and Brook had cut down the major chunk of the 374 target with their 195-run stand as both players went on to hit centuries. However, a major collapse led the hosts to lose their way and end up conceding the match by six runs to the visitors.

Root had a stellar series with the bat as he slammed 537 runs in five Tests, including three centuries. The former English skipper, Root, was the key for his team along with Brook in the chase, and they were doing things quite well on Day 4.

Root played anchor to the chase, while Brook was cutting down the target at a rate of knots with his fiery approach. Brook scored 111 from 98 balls with 14 fours and two sixes as he piled the pressure on the Indian team. Meanwhile, Root held his end up and made 105 from 152 deliveries with 12 fours.

However, the Indian team registered a jaw-dropping comeback as they bowled England out from 301/3 to 367. With this, Root has equalled Cook in a major unwanted feat.

This was Root's fifth century in a losing cause in Test cricket, which now puts him on level with Cook for the second-most tons in losses. The all-time record for England in losses belongs jointly to Jack Hobbs and Allan Lamb, both of whom had hit six tons in losses each.

Former West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the overall record as he ended losing 14 games after hitting centuries, with India's Sachin Tendulkar next on the list, having slammed 11 centuries in losses.

Most centuries in losing cause for England:

1 - Jack Hobbs: 6 centuries in losses

2 - Allan Lamb: 6 centuries in losses

3 - Alastair Cook: 5 centuries in losses

4 - Joe Root: 5 centuries in losses

5 - David Gower: 4 centuries in losses

Following this result, India levelled the five-match series against the Three Lions 2-2