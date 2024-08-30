Joe Root dedicates record-shattering Test century at Lord's to mentor Graham Thorpe

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root celebrates after his 33rd Test hundred.

Joe Root dedicated his 33rd Test century to England legend, the late Graham Thorpe who took his own life after battling depression earlier this month.

Root said that Thorpe was someone whom he "owes a lot to" and that he could not have achieved all that he has managed in his career without the help and guidance of his former batting mentor and dear friend.

"I've been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches, mentors, and Thorpey was one of those people who offered me so much," Root said after smashing 143 against Sri Lanka at Lord's in the second Test.

"It was nice to be able to think of him (Thorpe) in that moment. He's someone I'm sorely going to miss, and who I owe a lot to. He put a lot into my game, into my career, and without his help I definitely wouldn't be where I am now."

Root revealed that Thorpe had immense belief in his abilities and fast-tracked him into playing for England Lions. The former England captain also mentioned that Thorpe worked on his technique against both pace and spin which made him a better player.

"The first time I came across him was a second-team game at Stamford Bridge for Yorkshire against Surrey (in 2010)," Root said. "The following year, I made my way into the County Championship team and he was involved with the England Lions. Before I'd even made a hundred at first-class level, he picked me for a Lions game against Sri Lanka at Scarborough.

"He saw something with me, and pushed hard for me to go away that winter and worked with him. We worked tirelessly on my game against spin - being able to get close to the ball, get away from it, utilising different sweeps - and also against pace... working very hard to make sure that those areas of the game which are different to county cricket, you are up to speed with," Root mentioned.