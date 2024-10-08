Joe Root creates world record, becomes first batter in WTC history to register massive milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root.

England's modern-day master Joe Root has created a world record in the World Test Championship during the Pakistan vs England 1st Test in Multan. The English run machine achieved a massive milestone on Day 2 of the Multan Test in WTC.

Root has become the first-ever cricketer to have hit 5000 runs in the history of WTC. The insane consistency of Root over the last few years has propelled him to the massive feat. The former England captain needed only 27 runs to get to the milestone and he did so in the third session of the second day in the Multan Test.

While Root has amassed 5000 runs in the WTC, he is heads and shoulders above the rest of the pack. The second-highest scorer behind Root in the test Championship is Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who has 3904 runs in WTC.

Most runs in WTC history:

1 - Joe Root: 5000* runs in 59 Tests

2 - Marnus Labuschagne: 3904 runs in 45 Tests

3 - Steve Smith: 3486 runs in 45 Tests

4 - Ben Stokes: 3101 runs in 48 Tests

5 - Babar Azam: 2755 runs in 32 Tests

Coming to the Pakistan vs England Test, the hosts have amassed 556 in the first innings with centuries coming from skipper Shan Masood, opener Abdullah Shafique and all-rounder Agha Salman. This was only the fourth time that three Pakistan players have hit a century in the same innings of a Test against England.

Masood and Shafique partnered for 253 runs for the second wicket with the former being the aggressor. He ended his Test century drought of over 1500 days with a ton in 102 balls. Abdullah got to his fourth Test ton with a six off Jack Leach on Day 1. While these two batters were dismissed on the opening day, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman took the baton forward on Day 2. Shakeel missed out on a century as he made 82 but Salman slammed a century a little before Pakistan got all-out in the third session on the second day.