Joe Root continues his march towards Sachin Tendulkar, becomes third-highest run-scorer in Tests Joe Root has now become the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket as he surpassed former icons Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the massive record tally. Root needed only 31 runs to get past the duo and he did so in the first innings of the fourth Test.

New Delhi:

England's man of a mission Joe Root took major steps on his march towards Sachin Tendulkar as he surpassed two more cricketing greats in his bid to become the top Test run-scorer. Root has now become the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the format as he went past Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis during the fourth Test match against India.

Coming into the Manchester Test, Root, with 13259 runs, needed only 31 runs to go past the legendary duo, and he did so on the third day of the match, with England dominating the proceedings. During the first hour of the day, Root steadily manoeuvred his way alongside Ollie Pope as he surpassed the two former cricketers.

Root is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run-scorers in the format.

More to follow...