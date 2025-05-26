JioStar, Sony collaborate for India's Tour to England, livestreaming and telecast on different platforms India and England will lock horns in a five-match Test series starting from June 20 at Leeds. JioStar and Sony have worked out a collaboration for India's tours to England.

New Delhi:

JioStar and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have worked out a collaboration to cover India's tours of England. Under the collaboration, JioStar will stream the Tests, ODIs and T20I matches of India's tour to England. India are set to tour to England for a five-match series from June 20 onwards.

According to the agreement, the five-match Test series in England will be live-streamed exclusively on JioHotstar. The series will be televised on the Sony Sports Network, with Sony retaining broadcast rights. Speaking on the deal, Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live experiences, JioStar, said, "This collaboration is a win-win for all stakeholders involved - especially Indian Cricket fans - and serves the broader sporting landscape. The combination of JioHostar's deep digital footprint with SPNI's broadcast network will universalise access to India's tours of England. As the habitual destination for Cricket viewing, JioHotstar is committed to offering millions of fans - inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive viewing experiences. We will continue to leverage the power of our story-telling, consumer-focussed product features and connectivity to unlock infinite possibilities of serving fans on our platforms."

Sony Pictures MD and CEO reflected on the deal. "We are thrilled to bring this fantastic partnership to cricket fans for India’s tour to England! Backed by the power of the Sony TV network and the digital prowess of JioStar - This first-of-its-kind partnership will hope to redefine cricket coverage. Our deep thanks to our partners in ECB for their support,” said Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, of Sony Pictures Networks India.

The India vs England Test will begin from June 20 onwards with the first Test in Leeds, followed by the second one in Birmingham from July 2. Lord's will host the third Test (July 10), followed by the fourth in Manchester (July 23) with the concluding one to be played at The Oval (31st July). India will play an intra-squad game vs India A from June 13-16.