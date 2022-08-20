Jhulan Goswami set to retire after Lord's match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jhulan Goswami in action

India's veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from cricket. She is set to play her farewell match on 24th August against England.

After the BCCI announced the ODI squad against England on Friday, she gave her final statement. According to ESPNCricinfo, she stated that she will be playing her last match in Lord's.

India Women's cricket team has recently uplifted itself in the last couple of years. Goswami is one of those players who has played a huge part in the upliftment.

The veteran bowler Goswami debuted for India at the age of 19 in 2002. She tops the list of highest wicket-takers in the world with a tally of 352 wickets in all formats.

She has played six ODI World Cups for India and has scalped 252 wickets in ODIs. The bowler has played 252 ODIs, 44 Tests and 56 T20Is, so far.

Her previous ODI was against Sri Lanka in July. She got injured during the game and was not picked for the next matches.

Jhulan who played her last T20 in 2018 and her last Test in 2021, is going to turn 40 years old in three months.

Mithali Raj, who was one of her closest teammates also retired from the team earlier this year.

The BCCI wanted to give Jhulan a proper farewell match on their field but due to her fitness issues and injuries, the event couldn't take place.

