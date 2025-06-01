Jewel Andrew creates white-ball history for West Indies after teenager opens innings against England Jewel Andrew, playing just his third ODI for the West Indies, opened the innings for the visitors against England in the second game in Cardiff on Sunday. It is a must-win clash for the West Indies after England registered a comprehensive win in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Cardiff:

Jewel Andrew became the youngest opener for the West Indies in the ODIs as well as white-ball cricket after the 18-year-old was pushed to the top of the order in the absence of veteran Evin Lewis, due to an injury against England in the second game of the three-match series in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1. Andrew, who was playing just his third ODI, came out to open for the West Indies alongside Brandon King after England chose to bowl and at 18 years and 176 days, broke Xavier Marshall's record of being the youngest white-ball opener for the Men in Maroon.

Youngest opener for the West Indies in ODIs

Jewel Andrew - 18 years, 176 days (WI vs ENG) - Cardiff, 2025

Xavier Marshall - 19 years, 47 days (WI vs SA) - Barbados, 2005

Kieran Powell - 19 years, 147 days (WI vs BAN) - Basseterre, 2009

Adrian Barath - 19 years, 324 days (WI vs ZIM) - Providence, 2010

Adrian Barath is the youngest opener for West Indies in T20Is at 19 years and 320 days, while the overall record belongs to Robin Bynoe, who made his Test debut at 18 years, 31 days against Pakistan in Lahore in 1959, after being born in 1941. Andrew, who was part of the West Indies' Under-19 World Cup squad in 2024, has been fast-tracked into the national team in the white-ball setup within a few months, however, the 18-year-old is yet to show what he has got in the chances he has had for the West Indies thus far.

It wasn't an auspicious start for Andrew as an opener as he was dismissed for a duck by Brydon Carse in the second over of the innings. However, Keacy Carty and King both brought up fifties to keep the West Indies on course for a big total on the board in the first innings. West Indies need to win in the second ODI to stay alive in the series after England proved to be too good with both bat and ball in the opening game at Edgbaston.

Both teams made one change each to their playing XI with Shimron Hetmyer replacing Amir Jangoo for the West Indies in the middle-order while Matt Potts came in for the injured Jamie Overton.