Jess Jonassen's maiden WPL fifty, bowlers' blitz lift Delhi Capitals to top of standings with win over Giants

Australian international Jess Jonassen slammed her maiden Women's Premier League fifty as she helped Delhi Capitals chase down an under-par target of 128 against Gujarat Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 25.

Jonassen, who was sent to bat at No.3 after the early wicket of Meg Lanning in the fourth over, hit an unbeaten 61 from 32 balls to guide the DC side home without much of an issue. The win takes the Capitals from the fourth spot to the first place in the WPL points table as the two-time finalists now have six points from five matches in the tournament.

The win was set by the bowlers first. Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland did the majority of the damage with all three picking two wickets each. The DC pacers struck in the powerplay and pushed the Giants on the back foot.

Kapp removed the first two wickets as she first removed the new opener Harleen Deol caught behind before dismissing Phoebe Litchfield LBW in the same over. While the Giants had not recovered any bit from those early blows, Pandey struck in the next over, taking out former captain Beth Mooney and Kashvee Gautam on back-to-back balls and sending GG on the ropes.

Deandra Dottin tried saving the Giants from blushes but when she was dismissed for 26 with the team on 60/6 after 10.5 overs, they were staring down an all-out. Bharti Fulmali stood tall at No.8 as she scored 40 from 29 balls to take the Giants to a total at which they could bowl.

The Capitals lost Lanning early on three in the fourth over as the Giants sensed something there. But, Shafali Verma and Jonassen kept going their way at a strong rate to kill the chase inside the first 10 overs. When Shafali was dismissed LBW on 44 in the 10th over, DC had the game pretty much in the bag with only 40 needed from 62 balls.

The Indian youngsters took a couple of more wickets with Tanuja Kanwar removing Jemimah Rodrigues and Kashvee Gautam getting the better of Annabel Sutherland, Jonassen's presence meant DC reached home comfortably in the end.