Jess Jonassen joins elite WPL list with POTM performance against Gujarat Giants Jess Jonassen now holds the record of second-most Player of the Match awards winner in the Women's Premier League. She also became the only the fourth cricketer in WPL to clinch a four-fer and score over 50 runs in an innings in the tournament.

Australia international Jess Jonassen had a stunning time with both bat and bowl against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). The all-rounder clinched the wicket of Meghna Singh in the first innings and conceded 24 runs in three overs. In the second innings, she was promoted to number three and played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 61 runs off 32 deliveries. Courtesy of her sensational performance, Delhi beat Gujarat by six wickets and moved to the top of the table.

Jonassen meanwhile became the fourth cricketer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history to pick up a four-fer and score over 50 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Ellyse Perry and UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris are the three other cricketers who also hold the record.

This was also Jonassen’s fourth Player of the Match award in WPL. Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp also has the same amount of POTM trophies while only Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur has more. The Indian captain has five to her name in the WPL.

After the game, Jonassen reflected on his promotion in the batting order, stating that she was surprised but loved the opportunity. She was also happy to remain till the end in helping DC seal the win.

“I loved it. Bit surprised by the opportunity, but I was happy to take it. I had a bit of luck early but that's part of the T20 game. Happy to be there at the end when Kappy hit the winning runs,” Jonassen said in the post-match presentation.

“It's nice when something comes off like that, JJ (Jonassen) has shown everyone that she's really capable with the bat,” said captain Meg Lanning when asked about Jonassen’s performance with the bat at number three.

Delhi will play Mumbai Indians in their upcoming match on February 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru.