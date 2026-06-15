Jemimah Rodrigues weighs in on the motivations for her side amid ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The Indian women’s team got off to the perfect start to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The side took on Pakistan women to kick off their campaign and managed to register a dominant victory that helped them get off to a positive start to the tournament.

Coming into the competition as the reigning ODI World Cup champions, there is a lot of pressure on the Indian team. With many expecting them to win it all in the shortest format as well, it could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue fare in the upcoming matches.

Ahead of their next game, star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues took centre stage and talked about the motivations that the Women in Blue are approaching the tournament with.

"What has happened with that World Cup win is that it has empowered us to be motivated to do even better. When you win one, and it may sound like a negative word, is almost like an addiction, you want to win another one. It pushes you even more. And as a batter, it is just a shift in mindset,” Rodrigues told JioHotstar.

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Amol Mazumdar opened up on the impact of WPL

Furthermore, the women’s team head coach, Amol Mazumdar, talked about the impact that the WPL (Women’s Premier League) has had on the women’s teams. He revealed how the WPL helped them identity what areas needed work ahead of the World Cup.

"Following that World Cup win, in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, we began preparing ourselves for the goal, which is ahead of us now, the T20 World Cup. We had identified a couple of areas where we needed to put in our best efforts, and fitness was one of the main ones we spoke about. We have been putting in a lot of work behind it. If you look at what has transpired in the WPL over the last three years, it has been outstanding,” Mazumdar said.

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