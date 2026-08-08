Jemimah Rodrigues ruled out of The Hundred 2026 due to injury, in doubt for upcoming Women's Asia Cup

New Delhi:

In a major blow, star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of The Hundred Women’s 2026. Representing Southern Brave in the tournament, it is worth noting that Rodrigues reportedly sustained a hamstring injury while playing.

It is worth noting that Southern Brave announced all-rounder Charlie Knott as their replacement for the remainder of the competition. It is interesting to note that Rodrigues had been a vital cog in Southern Brave's squad, scoring 143 runs in six innings.

With her being ruled out of the tournament, her participation in the upcoming edition of the Women’s Asia Cup has come into doubt as well. The marquee event is all set to kick off on August 28, with India women playing their first game of the tournament against Thailand on August 30.

With the hamstring injury, it is notable that Rodrigues only has a month to recover from the injury if she is looking to participate in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Rodrigues’ absence could a big blow to team India

There is no doubt that Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the most important players in the Indian team. Her absence could prove to be a big blow for the Women in Blue in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, if she does end up getting ruled out of the tournament, one of Pratika Rawal or Yastika Bhatia would be the frontrunners to replace Jemimah.

Speaking of her Hundred franchise, Southern Brave, the side currently sits in second place in the standings. With six matches played, the side has won five and lost one so far and has 20 points to their name, level on points with table toppers Trent Rockets Women.

For their next game, Southern Brave women will be taking on Manchester Super Giants women. The two sides will meet at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 8th, and the side will hope to put in a good show and take over as the table toppers of the tournament, dethroning current toppers Trent Rockets. However, the absence of Jemimah could come to hurt the side going forward.

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