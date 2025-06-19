Jemimah only Indian to get picked in BBL, WBBL drafts; Shaheen Afridi, Rizwan among 6 Pakistan players signed All eight teams in the BBL and WBBL completed their overseas rosters for the upcoming editions in the player draft on Thursday, June 19. As many as six Pakistan players were picked in the BBL Draft, while just one Indian was picked for the WBBL, in Jemimah Rodrigues by the Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne:

Surprises and shocks galore in the BBL and WBBL drafts for the upcoming editions as except the Melbourne Renegades, all seven other teams were able to pick three overseas players each for both tournaments. Renegades had their marquee player Hayley Matthews pull out due to injury but the defending champions will be able to sign a replacement at a later date. As many as six Pakistan players were picked in the BBL Draft, while just one Indian was picked for the WBBL, in Jemimah Rodrigues by the Brisbane Heat.

Jemimah was Heat's retention pick before Melbourne Stars tried to get the Indian middle-order batter. Stars then attempted to get Danny Wyatt-Hodge, the England opener, but Hobart Hurricanes retained her before finally settling on the English wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones. Perth Scorchers tried to get Heather Knight first and then Deandra Dottin but both players were retained by their respective franchises, Sydney Thunder and the Renegades and the Orange side finally locked in their pre-draft signing Sophie Devine.

Sydney Sixers shocked everyone by picking Sophie Dunkley as their first pick instead of one of the best bowlers in world cricket, Sophie Ecclestone. Ecclestone was later picked by Adelaide Strikers, who paired her up with England international Tammy Beaumont, who will return to the Team in Blue after seven years. Chloe Tryon to Scorchers and hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry to Heat were among the new signings for the upcoming WBBL edition.

The BBL Draft too wasn't bereft of excitement with Pakistani internationals being signed in bulk. Babar Azam was already announced as the pre-draft signing by the Sixers and Haris Rauf was the retention pick for the Melbourne Stars. Shadab Khan, who has represented Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes in the past, will now move to the Thunder. Mohammad Rizwan (Renegades), Shaheen Afridi (Heat) and Hasan Ali (Strikers) are set to make their BBL debuts.

Among other new signings, Sam Curran penned his maiden BBL deal with the Sixers, who also retained English leggie Jafer Chohan. The USA Domestic Player of the Year, Hassan Khan, representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC, was retained by the Renegades alongside pre-draft signing Tim Seifert. England leggie Rehan Ahmed too will feature in the BBL for the Hurricanes, who have backed Bangladesh all-rounder Rishad Hossain yet again after he was denied NOC by the BCB last year.

Draft Picks

Adelaide Strikers

BBL - Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Hasan Ali

WBBL - Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont

Brisbane Heat

BBL - Colin Munro, Shaheen Afridi, Tom Alsop

WBBL - Jemimah Rodrigues, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk

Hobart Hurricanes

BBL - Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain, Rehan Ahmed

WBBL - Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danny Wyatt-Hodge, Linsey Smith

Perth Scorchers

BBL - Finn Allen, Laurie Evans, David Payne

WBBL - Sophie Devine, Paige Schofield, Chloe Tryon

Melbourne Renegades

BBL - Mohammad Rizwan, Tim Seifert, Hassan Khan,

WBBL - Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey

Melbourne Stars

BBL - Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, Joe Clarke

WBBL - Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Dani Gibson

Sydney Thunder

BBL - Lockie Ferguson, Shadab Khan, Sam Billings

WBBL - Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu, Shabnim Ismail

Sydney Sixers

BBL - Babar Azam, Sam Curran, Jafer Chohan

WBBL - Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr, Mady Villiers