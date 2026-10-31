Jemimah Rodrigues issues crucial injury update, set to return to action after setback; Check details

In a major development, star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues took to social media and issued a crucial injury update, in which she revealed that she has been declared fit from the hamstring injury that she sustained back in August.

It is worth noting that Rodrigues sustained the injury back on August 3 while she was playing for Southern Brave in the Hundred Women's tournament. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had come forward and revealed that Jemimah had sustained a high-grade tear and had been ruled out of the Asia Cup in August-September 2026.

It is interesting to note that she also missed India’s multi-format white-ball series against Zimbabwe, where the Indian team emerged victorious with a score of 3-0 across all formats of the game.

Taking to Instagram, Rodrigues revealed that she had been declared fit after her injury. “Life Update: HAMSTRING HAS BEEN DECLARED FIT!!!!!!!! After 3 months of rehab. Now I can't wait to get going,” Rodrigues captioned the post.

India women to take on South Africa women next

It is worth noting that the Indian women’s team is gearing up for a multi-format series against South Africa women. The two sides will take on each other across one test, three ODIs, and three T20I matches.

The only test of the series is slated to be held on December 9, with the ODIs scheduled to be held on December 16, 19, and 22. Furthermore, the T20I matches will be held on December 26, 29, and 30.

The side has been in good form of late, and with the inaugural women’s Champions Trophy set to be held in the early stages of 2027, the Indian team will look to put in a good show in the series against South Africa and treat the series as good preparation for the tournament.

Being the defending World Cup champions, the side will have a lot of expectations behind them, and it could be interesting to see how the Women in Blue fare in the series.

Also Read:

Auqib Nabi added to ODI squad for first three games against New Zealand after injury to Prasidh Krishna