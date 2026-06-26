Jemimah Rodrigues highlights India's mantra to beat Australia in Women's T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

India are in a tricky position in the T20 World Cup 2026. The group that featured the likes of Australia and South Africa along with India was always going to be a tough one to negotiate. And it turned out to be the same when India lost a crucial clash to South Africa.

The Women in Blue are still positioned second in the Group B points table with six points from four matches and a much superior Net run rate than that of South Africa, who also have six points but an inferior NRR. India defeated Bangladesh in their second-to-last match but now have their toughest challenge awaiting a they have to show up against the mighty Australian side in a must-win World Cup clash.

They know they have to beat the six-time champions on June 28 at any cost, or else they might well be on their way back to India. India star batter Jemimah Rodrigues knows that and says that the mantra to go up against Australia is to not be defensive against them. "You can't be defensive against Australia; You have to dominate and take the game to them," Rodrigues told Jiostar.

Speaking to Jiostar’s 'Champions Huddle', the Indian hero from the stunning win over Australia in the ODI World Cup semifinal, talked about the intensity of matches against Australia. "You must dominate and take the game to them and our team enjoys that challenge."

In case of a win against Australia, India would qualify for the semifinals and most likely face West Indies, whom India has a better record against at a win ratio of 15:9.

Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on India's recent series win

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on India's recent T20I series win away from home to take confidence for the do-or-die clash. "We recently played a T20I series against Australia on their home soil, and we performed well," she said on the same show.

Harmanpreet talked about Sophie Molineux, the Australian Captain, and Australia missing a potential match-winner in Alyssa Healy, who hung up her boots earlier this year. "Sophie Molineux is a great captain too. She leads from the front and knows how to get the best out of her players. She is calm under pressure and reads the game well," she said.

- Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV Digital.

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