'Jealous' Temba Bavuma advocates four-match Test series vs India, 'We woke up this morning...'

Guwahati:

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is not impressed with his team playing only a two-match Test series against India. Being the World Test Champions, Bavuma feels the Proteas deserve to play more Tests against a team like India. Notably, only the 'Big 3' nations - India, England, and Australia - play a five-match Test series while most of the other teams are involved in two-match Test series.

Bavuma's comment on the occasion of the Ashes getting underway earlier today at the Perth Stadium in front of more than 50,000 spectators. He also felt that the two-match Test series between India and South Africa doesn't do justice to strong teams in the longest format of the game and also hoped that the two sides play a four-match series in the near future.

"We woke up this morning to watch the Ashes. We watched with a bit of jealousy, knowing that they were playing five Tests. They'll be going at each other. Hopefully, not too far in the future, but more in the near future, we'll go back to play four tests against India," Bavuma said ahead of the second Test against India in Guwahati.

Players are not involved in deciding the schedule, says Bavuma

Temba Bavuma understands that the players do not have much say in finalising the schedule, and they can only play good cricket to attract top nations. "Players are not involved when it comes to mapping out the schedule.

I think every of our players who have had the opportunity to interact with the media, have had that question in front of them. They have voiced out their frustration.

"Look, however way the series goes, 1-1, 2-0, it would be nice for a three-Test series against a formidable team like India. And it's just good for the fans, really, when people get to see good cricket, one team dominating, another team dominating. But there also being an opportunity for one team to come out as victors.

"Like I've already said, as players, all we can do is what we've been trying to do out on the field, keep playing good cricket. That will attract the top nations and other nations to play a lot more cricket," Bavuma added.