Jaydev Unadkat set to continue County Championship stint, slated to join Sussex's camp

New Delhi:

Veteran India pacer Jaydev Unadkat is all set to make his return to England in the latter stages of the week to continue his stint in the County Championship. Unadkat will be joining Sussex’s camp and will hope to put in a good showing in the tournament.

It is interesting to note that Unadkat has been associated with the County Championship since 2023. He will be heading back to Brighton as he is set to feature in the remainder of the county’s red-ball campaign.

With the ongoing The Hundred and the One-Day Cup underway in England, the County Championship has taken a backseat for now. Unadkat is only contracted with Sussex for the County Championship and will be joining Sussex’s camp once the red-ball competitions begin.

Speaking on his return, Jaydev Unadkat took centre stage and talked about how the upcoming season will prove to be good preparation for the Indian domestic season for him. "It's back to county cricket. I've been representing Sussex for the last four seasons, and it will be good preparation for the Indian domestic season,” Unadkat told Cricbuzz.

As for his record in the tournament, it is worth noting that Jaydev Unadkat has taken 57 wickets in 13 County matches. He has made two appearances in the tournament in the ongoing season and has managed to take eight wickets across four innings.

Sussex’s standings in the Championship

Speaking of Sussex, the side is being led by England’s Ollie Robinson and currently sits in fifth place in Division One of the County Championship. As for their performances, the side has played eight games in the tournament so far, where they have won four, lost two, and drawn just as many.

It is also worth noting that Unadkat won't be the only Indian player featuring in the County Championship; Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar represent Nottinghamshire and Surrey, respectively, and are among the most notable names in the County Championship. Furthermore, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar are also expected to feature in the tournament after the conclusion of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in August.

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