Unadkat, Tyagi and Rajpoot have done well to support Jofra Archer, says Royals pacer Varun Aaron

Indian express bowler Varun Aaron has found it tough to break into the Rajasthan Royals playing XI this year. The pacer, who once bowled at 152.5 kmph at the international level, has played only one game or to be precise bowled just 12 deliveries this season due to the stiff competition from fellow Indian pacers from within the team.

And now when the team stands in a tricky situation where they need to win all but two of their remaining matches and hope that teams ahead of them slip up, the 31-year-old Jharkhand player felt that pacers such as Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot have done well in supporting Jofra Archer.

“I think we’ve bowled well overall, this is T20 cricket and there are these patches wherein bowlers go for runs. I feel that our pacers have done well, certain things didn’t go our way where we were unlucky but I feel JD, Tyagi, and Rajpoot have done well in supporting Archer,” Aaron said in RR press release.

While the franchise faces Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi in a do-or-die encounter, Aaron exuded confidence in RR to achieve the desired result.

“The next two games are must win for us to be able to secure the playoffs berth and I am sure our team will put up the best show to be able to achieve that spot,” he concluded.

Team’s batting consultant Anmol Mazumdar felt that being in a tricky situation could lead to an exciting finish to the season.

“We are where we are in the table and we can't change that now. We have to win our last two matches it's as simple as that. It is an extremely tight and exciting end to the season and we hope to be one of the teams making it through to the playoffs."

