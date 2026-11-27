Indore:

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat created history with a blistering batting show at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 26. He smacked 30 runs off 26 balls against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and with that, the veteran pacer became the highest-scoring No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket.

He surpassed the previous record of unbeaten 35 set by England’s Danny Briggs for Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in 2020. Dominic Drakes occupies third position with an unbeaten 34, followed by Khalid Ahmadi’s 31 not out and Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s 27.

During his onslaught, Unadkat hit three boundaries and two sixes. He arrived at the crease with the team being in serious trouble, having been reduced to 92 for nine. They were chasing 193 runs and along with Chetan Sakariya, Unadkat gave Saurashtra a late boost. The pair mounted a spirited fightback, stitching a 62-run partnership for the final wicket, which eventually equalled the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership recorded in men's T20 cricket.

The partnership record also came within touching distance of the overall benchmark. Grant Elliott and Zulfiqar Babar hold the highest tenth-wicket stand in men's T20 cricket, having added 63 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 2016 Pakistan Super League. Unadkat and Sakariya matched the 62-run effort of Khengar Ahir and Nikunj Ahir for Panama against Argentina in 2021.

However, despite the resistance, Saurashtra could not complete the chase, eventually being dismissed for 154 in 16.4 overs to lose by 38 runs.

Sunny Sandhu, Siddarth won it for TN

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted 192 runs. None of the batters could establish their authority in the middle, but there were multiple meaningful contributions. Sunny Sandhu provided the late acceleration with 44 off 17 deliveries, while Andre Siddarth scored 38, Balasubramaniam Sachin contributed 37 and R Rajkumar added 36.

Saurashtra’s pursuit suffered an early setback when Sandhu dismissed Vishvaraj Jadeja in the first over. R Sai Kishore subsequently dismantled the middle and lower order, returning figures of 4 for 43. Sandhu also claimed three wickets for 19 runs.

The result, meanwhile, dealt another blow to Saurashtra’s campaign. Their third consecutive defeat ended their Super League qualification hopes, while Punjab secured progression from the group after chasing 152 in 13.1 overs earlier that day. Tamil Nadu concluded their campaign with a victory.

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