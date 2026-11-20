New Delhi:

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a hat-trick in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. Against Delhi, he conceded just 23 runs and picked up three wickets to restrict the opponent to 152 runs. Nitish Rana scored a quickfire 40 for Delhi, while Yash Dhull contributed 43. When it came to the chase, Saurashtra completed it in 18 overs. Prerak Mankad played a vital knock of 47 runs.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh's Aryan Juyal grabbed attention with a blistering unbeaten 64. He smashed seven boundaries and four sixes during his 28-ball innings to help Uttar Pradesh post 190/7 against Chandigarh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. In the second innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets for 19 runs as UP restricted their opponents to 160/8, completing a 30-run victory.

Elsewhere, defending champions Jharkhand also registered a victory, while Andhra, Haryana and Bengal recorded convincing wins. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall forced four fixtures in Kolkata to be abandoned without play.

How other matches were played out?

At the Wankhede Stadium, Jharkhand defeated Karnataka by seven wickets. Anukul Roy played a decisive role, claiming 1/30 before producing an unbeaten 54 from 38 deliveries to take the defending champions to 178/3. Karnataka had earlier managed 174/9.

Meanwhile, the match between Maharashtra and Assam went down to the wire. Chasing 173, Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 44, while Rushikesh Sonawane made 54. Maharashtra crossed the finish line on the final ball after Ramakrishna Ghosh had taken four wickets for 41 runs.

Haryana recorded the highest total among the day’s Elite Division matches, reaching 246/6 against Railways. Yashvardhan Dalal scored 75 and Ankit Kumar added a 21-ball 54. Rahul Tewatia subsequently claimed four wickets as Haryana won by 66 runs.

Andhra also secured a commanding result, defeating Madhya Pradesh by 70 runs. Satyanarayana Raju’s 4/14 restricted MP to 116 after Ricky Bhui and Shaik Rasheed helped Andhra post 186/7.

Bengal beat Mizoram by 93 runs, while Baroda defeated Rajasthan by five wickets. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh also registered five-wicket victories. Jammu and Kashmir overcame Bihar by nine runs, while Punjab edged Tamil Nadu by five runs after Kartik Chadha's three-wicket spell.

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