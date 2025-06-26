Jayden Seales gives fiery send-off to Australia captain Pat Cummins after dismissing him - Watch Jayden Seales starred for the West Indies on the opening day of the first Test against Australia with a five-wicket haul. During his sensational spell, he also gave Pat Cummins a fiery send-off asking him to go back to the dressing room after dismissing him.

BRIDGETOWN:

The opening day of the first Test between the West Indies and Australia witnessed bowlers having fun with the red ball moving extravagantly off the surface at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Jayden Seales was the star bowler of the day, picking up five wickets, including that of Pat Cummins, whom he gave a send-off after dismissing him.

The incident happened in the 55th over of the innings when Cummins was in aggressive mode with the bat, having already scored 28 runs off 14 deliveries. But he couldn't get a run off the first three balls of the over and looked to clear the infield on the fourth delivery.

It was a good length delivery outside the off-stump from Seales and Cummins stayed leg-side of it to launch it over the fielders. However, the batter failed to get underneath the red cherry and failed to get any elevation. The ball popped up in the air only for Kraigg Brathwaite at mid-on to take a simple catch.

Soon after the dismissal, Seales pointed Cummins to go towards the dressing room, visibly frustrated with his assault. The frustration from the previous over from Seales who was whacked for a six and a four by the Aussie skipper and the fast bowler finally had his man.

Watch the video here:

Shamar Joseph continues to dominate Australia

Before Seales' spell, it was a dominating display of bowling from Shamar Joseph that kept Australia's fragile top order on the tenterhooks. A brilliant opening spell from him left the visitors reeling at 22/3 after opting to bat. Joseph dismissed Sam Konstas and Cameron Green in his first spell before getting better of Usman Khawaja later in the day.

He then came back to deliver a snorter to Beau Webster to finish with brilliant figures of 4/46 in 16 overs. Seales returned with the figures of 5/60 as Australia were bundled out for just 180 runs in their first innings.

Aussie bowlers breathe fire in response

With the ball, even the Aussies matched the class of the West Indies, reducing the home team to 57/4 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc sent back both openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell and then Pat Cummins, along with Josh Hazlewood, picked up two more wickets to finish the day on a high.

