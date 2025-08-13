Jayden Seales breaks Dale Steyn's 12-year-old ODI record on way to dismantling Pakistan in series decider Pakistan were shot out for 92, chasing a target of 295 against the West Indies to win the three-match ODI series in Tarouba, Trinidad. However, it wasn't to be as the hosts registered a first white-ball bilateral series victory against Pakistan in 34 years.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales capped off an incredible home international season with his career-best figures in ODIs, propelling his side to a historic series win against Pakistan in Tarouba, Trinidad. Seales, who had Australian batters on their toes throughout the three-Test-match series, ripped apart Pakistan's batting line-up with his maiden five-wicket haul, ending up with figures of 6/18.

Seales registered the third-best ODI figures by a West Indies bowler after Winston Davis and Colin Croft, while also breaking Dale Steyn's record of the best figures by a bowler against Pakistan in the format. Steyn had taken 6/39 against Pakistan in Port Elizabeth 12 years ago and now Seales has broken his record.

Best bowling figures for the West Indies in ODIs

7/51 - Winston Davis (vs Australia) - Leeds, 1983

6/15 - Colin Croft (vs England) - St Vincent, 1981

6/18 - Jayden Seales (vs Pakistan) - Tarouba, Trinidad, 2025

Best bowling figures by a bowler against Pakistan in ODIs

6/18 - Jayden Seales (West Indies) - Tarouba, Trinidad, 2025

6/39 - Dale Steyn (South Africa) - Gqeberha, 2013

6/44 - Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka) - Pallekele, 2012

Seales finished the series with 10 wickets when the bowler, who was second on the list, had half of what the 23-year-old scalped. Seales had three of the top four batters of the Pakistani batting line-up dismissed in his first couple of overs, with all three of Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan gone for ducks. Seales sent back the star batter, Babar Azam, a few overs later to dismantle the batting line-up in the powerplay itself, putting them in a position where they couldn't return from.

Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz did their bit to delay the inevitable, but the visitors eventually folded for 92 as the West Indies achieved their biggest win against Pakistan in the format, in terms of margin of runs. The West Indies won the series 2-1, their first against the opponent in 34 years.