Jay Shah hails Australia’s seventh T20 World Cup win: ‘Women’s cricket is in golden era’

New Delhi:

Australia re-established themselves as one of the best cricket teams to have played the sport ever in the world after bagging a record-extending seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title by defeating England on Sunday, July 5 at Lord’s. Highlighting the achievement, ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated Sophie Molineux’s side and hailed the tournament as a sign of the ‘golden era’ of women's cricket.

The Aussies chased down a middling total of 151 against the English side with relative ease as Beth Mooney led the charge yet again from the front. The wicketkeeper yet again proved that she is a big-match champion, as she scored 64 from 49 in the chase, having hit a fifty in the semifinal against the West Indies. She had also slammed a half-ton during the 2020 T20 World Cup final.

Jay Shah hails Australia and women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Following Australia's seven-wicket victory against England, Mr. Jay Shah took to X and congratulated Australia and honoured England, calling women’s cricket unmissable - ‘power, passion, and pure class display’. ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah presented the trophy to Captain Sophie Molineux and later congratulated the team in a post on his official X account.

"Congratulations to Cricket Australia on winning their seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title with another incredible campaign." In his post, he also credited England for their game, calling them "fantastic runners-up but champions in spirit."

He hailed women's cricket as being in a "golden era". "This tournament reminded us why women’s cricket is unmissable - power, passion, and pure class on display from start to finish. Thank you to both teams and everyone who made this World Cup so special. Women’s cricket is in a golden era,” Jay Shah added in his post.

Australia’s winning performance

The win over England broke England’s perfect record in Women's World Cups hosted on home soil. Australia clinched the World Cup undefeated; the victory marked the highest successful run chase in the history of a Women's T20 World Cup final.

Despite opener Georgia Voll’s early departure in the second over, the game was anchored by Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield. Together, in a partnership, they pitched in to score 62 runs in the powerplay and later took the score past the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Mooney emerged as the top scorer with 64 runs off 49 balls, and Litchfield followed close behind with 48 runs from her bat before being bowled by Charlie Dean.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner completed the chase, and five wides sealed the deal in the 18th over.

Before their turn to bat, Australian bowlers had stopped England at 150. Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland each took a wicket and stopped England, laying the groundwork for their win.

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana Thakur is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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