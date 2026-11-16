Jay Shah re-appointed unopposed as ICC chairman, set for second term at the helm

In a major development, the ICC (International Cricket Council) announced the reappointment of Jay Shah as chairman for a second straight term. Jay Shah was reappointed unopposed after a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's board meetings in Bali.

The ICC released a statement in which the board reinstated its confidence in Jay Shah and his leadership and said that with Jay Shah in charge, the global expansion of cricket continues to reach new heights. The board also stated that the reappointment of Jay Shah reflected the level of confidence they have in his leadership and will also ensure strong leadership at a crucial turning point for cricket.

Furthermore, the ICC also talked about how the board is preparing for the return of cricket at the LA28 Olympics and how it had recently announced the roadmap for the upcoming tournaments, bringing better development pathways and hoping to deliver greater participation in the marquee events.

Jay Shah reflected on his re-appointment

After the official announcement that Jay Shah has been re-appointed as the ICC’s chairman for his second term, he came forward and opened up about what a huge honour it is to be serving the ICC and talked about how the role is one that demands accountability and responsibility.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world,” Jay Shah was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders,” he added.

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