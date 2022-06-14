Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
  5. It's official - Jay Shah announces winners of IPL Media Rights

It's official - Jay Shah announces winners of IPL Media Rights

The winners of IPL Media Rights are officially out as BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, took to Twitter to announce the winners of all packages.

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2022 19:57 IST
IPL Trophy | File Photo
Image Source : BCCI

IPL Trophy | File Photo

The winners of IPL Media Rights are officially out as BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, took to Twitter to announce the winners of all packages. While Star India bagged the TV rights of IPL, Reliance owned, Viacom-18 successfully acquired the Digital Rights. 

I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years, Shah said in a Tweet. 

He also said that IPL has now become the 2nd most valued sporting property in the world. 

Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value: Shah

In another Tweet, Shah confirmed that Viacom-18 has bagged the IPL Digital Media Rights at a whooping sum of Rs 23,758 cr. He said, "Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

He also confirmed that Viacom-18 has won the International rights to Aus, SA, UK. Times, on the other hand, have got MENA & US, who wins the Rest of the World Rights. 

