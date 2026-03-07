Jasprit Bumrah’s death over mastery can scare New Zealand in T20 World Cup final as stats suggest

Ahmedabad :

Jasprit Bumrah has been a force to reckon with in all three formats of the game. There’s hardly a dull day in his life as the pacer continues to establish his authority in international cricket. In India’s semi-final clash against England in the T20 World Cup 2026, when the hosts were put under trouble, it was once again Bumrah who took over the job of bringing India back into the contest, conceding only eight runs in the 16th over and six in the 18th over. India eventually won the match by seven runs.

Sanju Samson was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock of 89 runs in the first innings. However, during the post-match presentation, the keeper-batter lauded Bumrah for his extraordinary spell and noted that the pacer could have won the award. In a game in which 499 runs were scored across two innings, the Ahmedabad pacer conceded just 34 runs in his four overs, sending India to the final of the tournament.

Now, this wasn’t just a one-off affair. Since the T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah has conceded 60 runs in 12 death overs that he bowled while defending a total. During this phase, he picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of just 4.39, which is phenomenal, to say the least. He also bowled 30 dot balls in the same time frame, which justifies his dominance in the format.

India to play New Zealand in final

India will host New Zealand in the final of the global event on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of that, the Kiwi openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert launched a scathing attack on South Africa bowlers, securing a nine-wicket win.

Allen smacked a ton in just 33 balls, while Seifert added 58. They chased 170 runs in just 12.5 overs, which must have sent a notice to the Indian camp. With that, Bumrah’s role and importance only surged as India look to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups.

