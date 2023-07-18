Jasprit Bumrah updates Indian Team on his fitness with special video on social media

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the Indian Team has hurt the Men in Blue for several months. He sustained a back issue last year in August and went on to miss the Asia Cup 2022 in August - September, before being ruled out of the T20 World Cup in October - November. The star bowler came close to making a comeback in the team when he was selected for the Sri Lanka series in January but pulled out of it. Now Bumrah is in line to make a comeback soon and the pacer has given an update to the Indian Cricket set-up.

Bumrah shared a video collage on social media platform Instagram from his training session. The speedster is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and has begun bowling full tilt. He shared a video collage where Bumrah can be seen bowling at the nets. The pacer also used the song "I am coming home" in his video.

The 29-year-old is reportedly set to return to the team for the Ireland T20I series and can add strength to the Indian line-up in the Asia Cup too. Have a look at Bumrah's video post.

Bumrah injury timeline

Bumrah sustained back spasms in August 2022. He underwent conditioning at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy and missed the Asia Cup 2022. The pacer made a return in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September. He played a couple of games against Australia and was then taken to Bengaluru for scans. Bumrah was then ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

He was selected for the Sri Lanka series in January but pulled out. Bumrah then underwent surgery in April and also missed the IPL 2023, the Border-Gavaskar series and the WTC Final.

