Jasprit Bumrah, according to a report in Cricbuzz, underwent a successful back surgery in New Zealand. It is expected that the pacer will take about 6 months to recover and finally hit the nets.

This essentially rules him out of the WTC final and Asia Cup, but he may just be ready for the World Cup, which India is set to host in October-November.

