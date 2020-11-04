IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been standout performers for MI, says James Pattinson

Image Source : IPLT20.COM James Pattinson (centre) with Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult (far left) and Jasprit Bumrah (far right).

Mumbai Indians have been in fine form this season and at times have been unstoppable. The team has played the entire campaign at its prime best despite losing Lasith Malinga before start of the season.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult fill in the role of senior pacers quite comfortably with 23 and 16 wickets to their names respectively with the outfit notching up nine victories in 14 games to top the league table.

And ahead of the team’s Qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals in Dubai, their fellow pacer James Pattinson acknowledged how crucial the duo has been to their fifth IPL title ambitions.

“I think we are lucky to have the best Indian bowlers in the world in the team. It always helps in Jasprit and Trent’s done well with the new ball. Those two have been standout throughout the whole competition,” the 30-year-old Aussie pacer said in a video posted on MI Twitter handle.

🗣️ "I'd love to play in India in the #Dream11IPL with the crowds and that sense of atmosphere one day!"#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/G6173O9Kzm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 4, 2020

Pattinson also hailed the team’s batting firepower for the success so far saying they have the right ingredients to go the distance in the tournament.

The Aussie pacer, who has played for Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash, felt he has been fortunate to play in a T20 league like IPL, which other T20 competitions can only think of matching.

“It’s been great to be part of the team to see how the Mumbai Indians important and play with some great players IPL is definitely the envy of T20 competition around the world. I have got friends back home who have been watching and commenting on how good the IPL is to watch. It’s been a great experience to be involved in,” he said.

