'This day will always hold special place in my heart': Bumrah recalls Test hat-trick against West Indies

Image Source : TWITTER/JASPRITBUMRAH93 On this day in 2019, Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick.

On this day in 2019, India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became the only third Indian to take a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. He took the hat-trick against West Indies during the second Test of the series.

Bumrah joined Harbhajan Singh (2001, against Australia) and Irfan Pathan (2006, against Pakistan) in the elite hat-trick club among the Indian bowlers. Overall, Bumrah's was the 44th hat-trick in the history of Test cricket.

The Indian pacer removed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in three consecutive deliveries for his hat-trick. He took six wickets in the innings, helping India bowl out the Windies on 117. The Indian team eventually won the match by 257 runs.

On Monday, Bumrah took to Twitter to recall the feat. "One year ago, but this day will always hold a special place in my heart," wrote Bumrah.

One year ago, but this day will always hold a special place in my heart. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YVgISxHaVw — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 31, 2020

Bumrah made his Test debut in January 2018 against South Africa, and has since played in 14 matches for the side in the longest format of the game. He has taken 68 wickets so far.

He was also the part of the side which registered a historic Test series victory in Australia, as the Indian team became the first from Asia to secure a series win in the longest format Down Under. Bumrah is set to return to whites in the same country in December 2020.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage