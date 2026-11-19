Wellington:

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah moved past former fast bowler Javagal Srinath to become the 10th leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket history. He achieved the feat after dismissing Tom Blundell in the opening Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.

The 32-year-old pacer reached 237 Test wickets with Blundell’s dismissal, taking his tally one clear of Srinath, who finished his international career in the longest format with 236 wickets from 67 appearances. Meanwhile, Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 53rd Test.

Bumrah claims three on opening day

Leading India's pace attack, Bumrah made an immediate impression by removing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on the third delivery of the match. He then sent Daryl Mitchell back to the pavilion for one before lunch, adding Blundell’s wicket in the afternoon session. The latter edged a delivery into the slips, where Shubman Gill completed the catch.

At the time of reaching the milestone, Bumrah had returned figures of 3/21 from 10 overs, making him India's most effective bowler in the opening exchanges.

In the meantime, former leg-spinner Anil Kumble continues to occupy the top position with 619 wickets from 132 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin follows with 537, while Kapil Dev stands third with 434.

Harbhajan Singh accumulated 417 wickets during his Test career, while Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 356. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma are next with 311 wickets apiece. Bishan Singh Bedi and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar complete the group above Bumrah with 266 and 242 wickets respectively.

Most Test wickets for India:

Player Career Matches Wicket Best figure 5ws 10ws Anil Kumble 1990-2008 132 619 10/74 35 8 Ravichandran Ashwin 2011-2024 106 537 7/59 37 8 Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 434 9/83 23 2 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 417 8/84 25 5 Ravindra Jadeja 2012-2026 91 356 7/42 15 3 Zaheer Khan 2000-2014 92 311 7/87 11 1 Ishant Sharma 2007-2021 105 311 7/74 11 1 Bishan Singh Bedi 1966-1979 67 266 7/98 14 1 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 242 8/79 16 2 Jasprit Bumrah 2018-2026 53* 237* 6/27 16 0 Javagal Srinath 1991-2002 67 236 8/86 10 1

Bumrah also has an opportunity to climb another position during the ongoing Wellington encounter. If he manages nine or more wickets across both innings, he will surpass Chandrasekhar's tally and enter the ninth position on the Indian list. He already has three to his name.

Meanwhile, the overall record for the most Test wickets remains with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who collected 800 scalps in 133 matches between 1992 and 2010.

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