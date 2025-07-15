'Jasprit Bumrah should play both the remaining Tests': Former India captain suggests pacer to play next games Jasprit Bumrah was to play only three Test matches in the five-match series against England. Bumrah has already played two in the first three and is expected to feature in one of the next two. Meanwhile, a former India captain has suggested that Bumrah should play both the next two matches.

New Delhi:

Former India captain Anil Kumble has suggested that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah should play in both of the remaining Test matches in the England vs India Test series, considering the series sits on a very crucial note.

India are currently trailing in the five-match series after losing the third Test of the series against England at Lord's. The visitors put up a valiant fight with their lower order while chasing 193 and came pretty close, losing the match only by 22 runs in the end.

Bumrah had picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then struck twice in the second essay as he played a crucial role with the ball. Coming into the series, it was pre-decided that Bumrah would be featuring in only three of the five Tests due to his workload management.

The pacer was stretched way too much in the Border-Gavaskar series and got injured during the fifth Test. He missed out on the final innings of the Sydney Test and was not part of India's Champions Trophy win.

While the pacer is back, he has been closely managed by the Indian team. With two matches to go, it is expected that Bumrah will feature in one of those two games. India captain Shubman Gill was asked about whether the pace sensation would play the fourth Test at Old Trafford, to which he replied, "You will get to know about it soon."

Meanwhile, former India skipper Kumble has suggested that the pacer should play in both matches. "I would certainly, if I’m part of that group, push Bumrah to play the next game," Kumble told JioHotstar after the third Test.

"That’s crucial. If he doesn’t play and then we lose the Test, that’s it—the series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the remaining Tests. I know he’s said he’s going to play only three, but there’s a long break after this. He doesn’t have to play the home series - he can take a break if needed. But I believe he should be out there for the next two," he added.

Bumrah has eight days to rest with the fourth Test set to be played from July 23 onwards. The fifth Test, at The Oval, will kick off on July 31.