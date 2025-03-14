Jasprit Bumrah set to miss first few games of IPL 2025: Report Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the first few matches of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He injured his back during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is likely to join the MI squad in early April.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the first few games for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 31-year-old suffered a back injury earlier in the year during the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and has been sidelined since. He was ruled out of the Champions Trophy and is currently recovering from the injury.

As things stand, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer is set to join the Mumbai camp in the first week of April. Ahead of that, the cricketer will have to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and only after the clearance of the doctors, he can feature in the IPL.

