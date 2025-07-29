Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test vs England, Akash Deep likely to replace him in playing XI India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the fifth Test against England. He clinched 14 wickets in the series and is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker. The workload management remains the reason behind his absence. Akash Deep is set to replace him.

London:

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the fifth Test against England, starting July 31 at the Oval. In the pre-match press conference, the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak noted that the team management is monitoring Bumrah’s fitness and a call will be taken before the match. However, as things stand, the team management does not want to risk Bumrah and manage his workload as part of long-term planning.

Before the start of the five-match tour, the Indian team management confirmed that Bumrah will play only three matches in the series. However, given that India are trailing 2-1, Bumrah was initially expected to feature at the Oval, but according to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI medical team has advised him to take a break instead.

Unfortunately, India didn’t win a single match Bumrah played. In the first Test at Headingley, the pacer clinched a five-wicket haul but the result didn’t go in India’s favour. He was benched at Edgbaston, which India won, and then, the Ahmedabad-born once again featured in the third Test at Lord’s, where he clinched another five-wicket haul, but India suffered a narrow defeat.

In the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Bumrah lacked momentum at times. Meanwhile, Akash Deep is set to return to the playing XI. Due to a niggle, the Bengal pacer missed the fourth Test. However, he is now fit to feature in the fifth and final match of the series.

Arshdeep likely to make Test debut

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is likely to make his debut at the Oval. He is touted to replace Anshul Kamboj in the playing XI. He is expected to bring a different dynamic to the bowling line-up and his experience of playing County cricket in the past will help the cricketer. Now, it needs to be seen if Mohammed Siraj is also given a break or the team management plays him five Tests ton on the trot.