Jasprit Bumrah set for return during Ireland series but unlikely to feature in WI T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Dravid

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make his return to international cricket in August during India's tour of Ireland. The star pacer hasn't played any cricket since September 2022 due to injury issues but is expected to be part of India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland starting on August 18.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, the Indian team management is targeting the Ireland series for Bumrah's potential return. India next travel to West Indies for a multi-format series against West Indies starting on July 12 and is yet to announce a team for the five T20Is.

However, the West Indies series seems too early for Bumrah's return as the management is not looking to push his recovery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to keep Bumrah match-fit ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will take place in India in October-November.

Bumrah, the 29-year-old pacer, last played any form of cricket during a T20I series against Australia in September last year. But he suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and later Indian Premier League 2023 as well. He is currently working on his recovery at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he has reportedly made a 70 per cent recovery so far.

The management is also planning a smooth return for Bumrah and will monitor his match fitness during the Ireland series. They don't want to rush him with a sudden workload pressure in fear of another recurring injury during the World Cup year. The ace pacer is expected to play a few practice games at NCA where he will be closely monitored by his handlers at BCCI.

Apart from Bumrah, the report also suggest that the injured batting duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to make the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023.

Latest Cricket News