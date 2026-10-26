Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant likely to feature for India A in unofficial Test vs New Zealand A

Lincoln:

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to competitive action in the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scheduled to take place in Lincoln from November 7 to 10. Rishabh Pant could also feature in the four-day fixture, provided he receives medical clearance, as India prepare for their upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Both players are currently training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as they work towards regaining full match readiness. Pant arrived at the facility on Friday, while Bumrah reported on Monday, as reported by Cricinfo.

Notably, Bumrah’s visit is part of the mandatory return-to-play process that players must complete before joining the national squad for a series. The fast bowler is expected to travel to New Zealand on November 1, ahead of the Tests in Wellington from November 19 to 23 and Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The 2024 Asian Games in Japan, where India secured the gold medal in early October, marked Bumrah’s most recent competitive appearance. The selectors subsequently rested him for the home white-ball series against West Indies and the T20I and ODI matches during the ongoing New Zealand tour. In the meantime, Bumrah has been training in Ahmedabad, where he resides, before reporting to the Bengaluru facility for the required assessments and preparations.

What’s latest on Pant’s recovery?

Pant’s recovery remains a separate consideration for the selection panel. The keeper-batter sustained a side strain during the Irani Cup in the first week of October, when he captained Rest of India to victory over Jammu and Kashmir.

The injury forced him to miss Delhi’s opening Ranji Trophy fixture and the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. Although Pant has resumed light training at the CoE and started batting drills, he has yet to begin wicketkeeping practice. His participation in the third unofficial Test will therefore depend on the medical team’s assessment of his recovery and readiness to handle match demands.

In Pant’s absence, Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra was selected for the first two four-day matches against New Zealand A. However, with Ishan Kishan’s injury, Kushagra then

joined India’s T20I setup as cover.

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