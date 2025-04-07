Jasprit Bumrah returns to competitive cricket, Rohit Sharma back as MI look for second win in IPL 2025 Jasprit Bumrah makes his return to competitive cricket after 92 days as he is named in the Mumbai Indians' team for their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma, who missed MI's last game due to his knee issue, is back in the Playing XI as MI look for their second win of the season.

Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah makes his much-awaited return to competitive cricket as he plays his first match of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, April 7. Bumrah is back from the back injury he sustained during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in January.

Rohit Sharma also makes his return to the MI Playing XI for the RCB fixture after missing out on the last match due to a knee hit. Rohit batted in the nets ahead of the clash against RCB and faced the returning Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Bumrah last played competitive cricket in the Border-Gavaskar series, where he was the star for the Indian team despite their 1-3 series loss. Bumrah got overcooked and faced injury issues. He missed India's white-ball series against England and also the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Bumrah is now back with MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirming the same after winning the toss against RCB in their clash at the Wankhede.

"Jassie (Bumrah) is back and so is Ro (Rohit). Bot of our experienced campaigners are back in the side, that gives us an added fuel," Hardik said at the toss. Hardik opted to bowl as he felt dew might be settling in at the Wankhede.

"We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams. It's time for us to get some rhythm, get some good cricket behind us, take the smarter options and do the right things," Hardik said.

"We are playing good cricket, but it's just that at certain moments, we are missing out on certain things. If we can look after those, we'll be able to get the rhythm. Mumbai has been always supporting us. We have made sure that this is our fortress and we kinda defend it. Playing at home makes it different. The crowd is behind you and you are aware of the conditions," the MI skipper added.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar highlighted that his team needs to play good cricket. "It's a typical Mumbai wicket, will be good to bat. It's important to play good cricket. Bowling unit, it's difficult to bowl here but I am very confident. We have played a lot of cricket, it's pretty clear what we need to do at every venue. We are playing with the same team," Patidar said at the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa