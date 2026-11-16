Jasprit Bumrah returns, Kuldeep Yadav gets released; Full list of changes to India's Test squad for NZ Tests

The stage is set for the upcoming two-game Test series between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to meet for the first Test of the series in Wellington from November 19th, and both sides will look to put in a good showing after some thrilling matches in the T20I and ODI series.

It is interesting to note that ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the Indian team’s squad for the Test series, and the board announced a full-strength squad for the series in hopes of putting in their best showing against the Black Caps.

Notably, the Indian team have a quite different squad that will be taking on New Zealand as compared to the one that faced Sri Lanka in the previous Test series. For instance, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Kamboj, top-order batter Sudharsan and all-rounders Nitish and Sundar are included in the Test squad to take on New Zealand.

Furthermore, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi have been excluded from the squad ahead of the series. It is interesting to note that Kuldeep Yadav was included in the squad to take on New Zealand, but the BCCI revealed that Kuldeep Yadav will be released, with Gurnoor Brar being added to the squad.

India to take on New Zealand in Wellington for the first Test

It is interesting to note that the first Test of the series between India and New Zealand will be held at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19th. With India winning the T20I and ODI series, the side will look for a good showing in the Test series as well.

IN: Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar

OUT: Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi

India’s updated Test squad: Shubman Gill [C], Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul [VC], Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar

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