Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja miss out on bowling as rain spoils Day 3 of unofficial Test vs New Zealand A

Lincoln:

Rain washed out Day 3 of the unofficial third Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, were expected to return to action, but rain played spoiler. Meanwhile, the interruption has left the third match of the series heading towards a draw, with India A losing a valuable opportunity to assess their bowling resources before the senior team's two-Test contest, scheduled to begin on November 19.

The lack of action was particularly frustrating for India's management, which had sent several established international players to New Zealand to regain match rhythm ahead of the Test series. Bumrah was among the key players expected to benefit from the fixture. The fast bowler's appearance in Lincoln marked his return to competitive cricket after last featuring in the Asian Games in early October. He subsequently missed the white-ball assignments against West Indies and New Zealand as part of his rest period.

When it comes to red-ball cricket, Bumrah hasn’t played any game in 2026. After the Asian Games, he continued his preparations in Ahmedabad before completing the required return-to-play process at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His first outing against New Zealand A produced encouraging figures. Across six overs on the second day, he gave away just 11 runs, including a maiden, although he could not register a wicket.

Jadeja was another notable member of the India A squad awaiting an opportunity to build bowling workload. The allrounder did not get a chance to bowl on the second day and will be hoping for better conditions when play resumes on the fourth day. Meanwhile, the veteran arrived in New Zealand after representing Saurashtra in two Ranji Trophy matches.

Prasidh Krishna made impact

Prasidh Krishna made an immediate impact during his return to action. The pacer claimed both New Zealand A wickets to fall on the second day, finishing with two wickets from five overs. Meanwhile, it was his first competitive appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury during the second ODI against West Indies on September 30.

As things stand, New Zealand A trail by 428 runs, as they are 36/2 after Day 3.

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