Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja likely to feature for India A vs New Zealand; will Rishabh Pant play?

Lincoln:

Rishabh Pant is unlikely to feature in the third India A match against New Zealand A as the keeper-batter is yet to recover from a side strain. He is still undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and with that, his participation in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Kiwis remains under the scanner.

Notably, the India A side will meet New Zealand A in Lincoln from Saturday, with several members of the Test squad expected to use the fixture to build match readiness. Pant's absence has opened the door for Tilak Varma, who has joined the India A contingent as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to take the field. Bumrah has already spent two days training with the group following his arrival in the country. Jadeja, on the other hand, enters the contest after an impressive domestic campaign with Saurashtra, picking up seven wickets across two Ranji Trophy appearances and also scoring a century.

Dhruv Jurel will lead the side

Dhruv Jurel will retain the leadership responsibilities for India A and could also take over keeping duties if Pant remains unavailable for the senior team's New Zealand assignment.

Prasidh Krishna is also expected to get valuable game time in Lincoln as he works towards regaining competitive sharpness. The fast bowler spent the last three weeks recovering from a hamstring problem and was cleared to play across formats. India had avoided rushing him into the ODI setup, as they preferred to keep him available for the longer format. His place in the ODI squad went to Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi.

Mohammed Siraj has also linked up with the Indian ODI squad in Wellington before Saturday's second match. He missed the Auckland opener after being rested following his involvement in the drawn unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Christchurch, where he bowled 35 overs and returned figures of 4 for 118.

Gill will not play for India A

Shubman Gill will not participate in the India A fixture despite speculation surrounding his involvement. His ODI commitments prevent him from joining the red-ball game. He is expected to depart the limited-overs squad after the third ODI in Hamilton to begin preparations for the Tests.

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