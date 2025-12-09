Jasprit Bumrah on edge of registering three massive milestones during IND vs SA T20I series Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing some major milestones in the T20I series between India and South Africa that kicks off on December 9. The first match will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

New Delhi:

India and South Africa are set to face each other in a five-match T20I series from December 9 onwards. Following the Tests and ODIs, the two teams are now set to have a crack in the shortest format with the T20 World Cup 2026 closing in.

India will look to make the most of the series as this will be the penultimate one before the World Cup kicks in next year in February. Meanwhile, eyes will be pinned on talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is closing in on several records in the T20I series.

Bumrah one wicket away from 100 in T20Is

Speedster Bumrah is just one wicket away from registering completing 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He currently has 99 from 80 matches and another wicket will make him the second Indian to get to the milestone after Arshdeep Singh.

Bumrah set to become first Indian with a ton in all three formats

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is on edge of another huge record. When he will get to his 100th wicket in the format, Bumrah will become the first Indian bowler with 100 wickets in all three formats of the game.

Bumrah 18 wickets away from another major feat

The speedster is closing in on another big record. Bumrah is 18 wickets away from completing 500 wickets in international cricket. By doing so, Bumrah will become the fourth Indian pacer to get to 500 wickets, joining the likes of Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (610) and Javagal Srinath (551).

The India vs South Africa series will kick off with the first T20I at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday, followed by the second game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on December 11. The third contest will take place on December 14 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, before the fourth one on December 17 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.