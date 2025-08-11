Jasprit Bumrah likely to play in Asia Cup, tussle between Gill and Axar for vice-captaincy: Report Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been a major focus point of the Indian team management and selectors. Bumrah is likely to feature in the Asia Cup 2025, with the tournament acting as a key preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be a part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup, while there is a tussle between Shubman Gill and Axar Patel for the role of the vice-captain, news agency PTI reported. Gill had a stellar series with the bat and as captain in England, where he aggregated 754 runs in five matches and helped India level the series 2-2.

While he has not played T20Is for India for more than a year, Gill stays in contention for the vice-captain's role after his batting heroics in England, the report stated. Gill and Axar both have been vice-captains, with the former being Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the Sri Lanka series last year, while the latter was the deputy in India's recent series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to select India's squad for the regional tournament, beginning on September 9, on August 19 or 20, depending on when the Centre of Excellence's (CoE) Sports Science team sends the medical bulletin of all players.

Major changes to squad unlikely

Moreover, the Indian Board is unlikely to make any major changes to the squad that has tasted big success under Suryakumar with the T20 World Cup coming in six months' time. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will fill the batting department. "Abhishek Sharma is the world's No.1 T20 batter in the last ICC rankings. Sanju Samson has been fantastic last season with both bat and gloves. So it will certainly be a tough call, but Shubman in current form (although in Tests) can't be ignored. He had a good IPL also. The problem for selectors is, there are too many performers at the top of the order," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.

Who will be the second wicketkeeper?

The report added that while Sanju Samson is all set to be the first wicketkeeper, there are two options for the second wicketkeeper. Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are in a fight for one spot, while KL Rahul is unlikely to be in the scheme of things.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is unlikely to get fit in time after getting injured during the England series. Shivam Dube is likely to find his place in the squad with Hardik Pandya being the premier all-rounder.

Likely contenders: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.