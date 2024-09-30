Jasprit Bumrah leaves James Anderson behind in major WTC record despite bowling 300 overs less

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

India have turned the tables on Bangladesh with their performance on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. They smashed 285 runs in just 34.4 overs before declaring their innings thanks to an aggressive approach from all of their batters. However, it was a fantastic bowling performance led by Jasprit Bumrah that skittled Bangladesh for just 233 runs as India picked seven wickets for 126 runs earlier in the day.

Bumrah picked up three wickets in the first innings taking his tally to 118 scalps in the history of the World Test Championship. With his second wicket of the innings, the fast bowler went past James Anderson who accounted for 116 wickets in his WTC career despite bowling more than 300 overs less.

Bumrah has so far bowled in 53 innings and delivered 836.2 overs to pick 118 wickets while the England veteran bowled a staggering 1141.5 overs to account for 116 scalps in WTC history. The former is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in WTC history and is tied at the moment with Tim Southee of New Zealand who has picked as many wickets as Bumrah after bowling 1196.2 overs.

Most wickets in WTC history

Players Wickets Nathan Lyon 187 Ravi Ashwin 184 Pat Cummins 175 Mitchell Starc 147 Stuart Broad 134 Kagiso Rabada 123 Jasprit Bumrah 118 Tim Southee 118 James Anderson 116 Josh Hazlewood 109

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin is also chasing history on the final day of the Kanpur Test. He has a chance of becoming the highest wicket-taker in WTC history and needs only four more wickets to do so. Ashwin will go past Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon who has picked 187 wickets so far.

As for the match, India are in the box seat and need eight wickets quickly to eke out a result in this Test match. Bangladesh are still trailing by 26 runs in the second innings and ended the day at 26/2.