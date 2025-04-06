Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 in boost for Hardik Pandya's team ahead of RCB fixture Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since injuring his back during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. Bumrah missed the Champions Trophy and the first four matches of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025.

In a major boost for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians, pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has joined the squad ahead of the team's upcoming fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, April 7. Bumrah was at the Board of Control for India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence, where he was building his workload after a back injury.

While Bumrah has joined the franchise, it is not clear whether he will be available for selection for the RCB game onwards. However, his return points that Bumrah stepping onto the field pretty soon.

Bumrah has been away from any action since injuring his back in the fifth Sydney Test in the Border-Gavaskar series. He was at the BCCI CoE for his rehab and would have been given the nod to join MI after getting clearance from the medical team at the facility.

Notably, as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Bumrah was scheduled to play one or two practice matches to check on his fitness before taking the field in the Indian cash-rich league. However, it is not clear whether he did that at the CoE or will do that with MI.

Mumbai Indians have played four matches so far without the presence of their talismanic pacer Bumrah. They have won one of them and have lost the other three, with their win coming against Kolkata Knight Riders and their recent loss coming against Lucknow Super Giants.

In Bumrah's absence, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar led MI's pace attack. The five-time champions handed debut caps to pacers Satyanarayana Raju and Ashwani Kumar, besides also fielding wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur in the opening four games.

MI now head home for their fifth match of the season against RCB on Monday. MI are sitting in eighth spot in the points table and are among the three teams with one win in their four matches. Meanwhile, RCB are second with two victories in their three outings.