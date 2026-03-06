Jasprit Bumrah is not just a once-in-a-generation bowler but century kind of bowler: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai:

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again proved to be the vital cog as India beat England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 254 runs, the Harry Brook-led side were very much in the contest till the end but India’s death bowling once again proved vital as the Men in Blue got the job done, winning by just seven runs.

Going into the last six overs, England needed 82 runs, which kept both teams in the hunt. Jacob Bethell looked ruthless in the middle and that kept India in check, with England seeming the favourite. However, it was Bumrah who once again stood tall, conceding just eight runs in the 16th over and only six in the 18th over. In a game where 499 runs were scored across two innings, Bumrah’s spell of 34 runs in four overs proved critical as India won by a very thin margin.

After the game, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lavished praises on the India seamer, calling him a once-in-a-generation bowler. He spoke on Bumrah’s influence in all three formats of the game and the impact he brings to the table.

“Jasprit Bumrah is not just a once-in-a-generation bowler. He is a once-in-a-century kind of a bowler. Because he plays all formats. Test matches, 50-over games, T20s. You give him the ball, he will deliver. Yes, there might be the odd match where he goes for runs. That is understandable. He is human after all. But more often than not, when it matters, Bumrah will bowl that crucial over. It might not always be a wicket-taking over. But he will give just seven or eight runs when others are going for 15 or 20,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

India to play New Zealand

India will host New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the summit clash on March 8. The two teams also featured in the Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue won by four wickets.

Also Read: