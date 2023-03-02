Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star bowler likely to fly to New Zealand for surgery

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah in action

India star player Jasprit Bumrah who has been out of the squad for a while due to injury is likely to fly to New Zealand for surgery. Bumrah who is set to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final in London sustained a back injury.

The medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the managers of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) have selected a surgeon in New Zealand and all the arrangements are being made for the pacer to fly to Auckland as soon as possible, according to Cricbuzz. Looking at the current scenario, it seems that the recovery period could be between 20 and 24 weeks.

Bumrah is also doubtful for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. However, the current priority of the BCCI is to get the pacer ready for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November, this year.

The name of the surgeon and the city where he is based is unclear. However, according to sources, the expert has treated players including Matt Henry and Shane Bond.

Jasprit Bumrah will have a very key role to play in the World Cup as far as India's hopes to win the title is concerned. This has been a very long wait for Bumrah who has tried to make a comeback after suffering a back injury in August last year. The Mumbai Indians speedster played his previous two T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25.

Also Read:

Pakistan women's skipper Bismah Maroof resigns

Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev to achieve this unique feat, becomes second Indian to join list

Latest Cricket News