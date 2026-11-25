New Delhi:

Jasprit Bumrah has improved his standing in the ICC Men’s Test bowlers’ ranking. He has now moved to joint-second place after an impressive performance against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington. The Indian pacer gained three positions following his five-wicket match haul in the opening Test, which ended in a draw.

Bumrah now shares the second spot with England’s Ollie Robinson, while Australia’s Mitchell Starc continues to occupy the top position. The latest rankings update also reflected strong performances from several other fast bowlers across international cricket.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada climbed two places to sixth after claiming eight wickets in his team’s nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Johannesburg. Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas also improved his standing, reaching 12th after taking six wickets across both innings against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Rishabh, Shubman, Yashasvi’s rise

India’s batting department also enjoyed a productive rankings update following the team's massive first-innings total of 720 for nine in Wellington. Rishabh Pant remains India’s highest-ranked Test batter after moving one place higher to sixth. His innings of 128 played a significant role in India's batting effort.

Shubman Gill climbed three positions to seventh after contributing 98 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal made the biggest gain among the Indian trio, rising five places to ninth following his 85-run knock.

New Zealand’s players also benefited from their performances in the drawn contest. Henry Nicholls, who received the Player of the Match award after scoring an unbeaten 175 and adding 31 in the second innings, advanced ten places to 30th. Glenn Phillips reached a career-best 17th position after moving up 13 places, having registered scores of 118 and an unbeaten 26.

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy gained 28 places to reach 33rd following his 137 against South Africa. Teammate Litton Das moved nine positions to 24th after scoring 120. South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton also secured a career-best joint-15th ranking.

Changes in white-ball rankings

Elsewhere, England players registered improvements across the limited-overs formats. Ben Duckett moved three places to fourth in the ODI batting rankings after his 133 off 115 deliveries in the series-deciding third match against Australia in Hobart.

In T20Is, Phil Salt advanced to sixth among batters following his 58 off 30 balls at Carrara Oval. England legspinner Adil Rashid climbed to second in the bowling rankings after taking wickets in each of the first two matches against Australia.

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