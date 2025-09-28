Jasprit Bumrah hilariously mocks Haris Rauf with his 'plane crash' gesture after dismissing him: Watch Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinched all the headlines after he was seen replicating Haris Rauf's plane crash gesture after dismissing the pacer in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 final on a score of meagre six runs.

Dubai:

The Indian team performed exceptionally well in the first innings of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The two sides took on each other in the summit clash on September 28, and the clash saw Pakistan coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The Men in Green got off to a decent start with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman opening the innings. However, the Men in Blue scripted a brilliant comeback in the game with wickets in quick succession. One of the biggest highlights of the game was when India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Haris Rauf. Mimicking his disrespectful gesture from the Super Four clash between the two teams, Bumrah mocked Rauf by replicating the plane crash after beating him all ends up for six runs.

Pakistan limited to 146 after India’s spin trio wreaks havoc

The clash between India and Pakistan began with the Men in Green coming in to bat first. Where the side got off to a good start with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman scoring 57 and 46 runs, respectively, Pakistan looked set for a big total in the first innings.

However, the Indian bowling attack put in an excellent performance after the openers departed. Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for India in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel took two wickets each as well.

The brilliance from the Indian bowling attack saw Pakistan limited to a score of 146 runs. The Salman Ali Agha-led side looked set for a total in the 170-180 range, but the India’s spin attack left the Pakistan batting attack begging for scraps in the first innings.

Also Read: