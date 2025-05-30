Jasprit Bumrah gives his take on England's 'Bazball' cricket ahead of Test series Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took centre stage and talked about England's 'Bazball' cricket, and what a challenge playing in England could be as India gear up to tour England for a five-game Test series.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with England for a five-game Test series. India will be touring England for the five-game series from June 20. The visitors will be led by ace batter Shubman Gill. It is worth noting that the upcoming series will be the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, and the Indian team will hope for a good start.

With India looking for a good performance, it is given that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be an influential player for India in the upcoming series. With the first Test looming on the horizon, Bumrah took centre stage and gave his take on the Bazball brand of cricket that England plays in the longest format.

"They're playing an interesting style of cricket which is an interesting one because I don't really understand it too much but as a bowling unit you know we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra aggressive on a given day anybody could run through and you know get wickets," Bumrah told Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Bumrah reflects on playing in England

Furthermore, there is no doubt that the upcoming England series could be a tough one for team India. Playing in foreign conditions, the Shubman Gill-led side will be hoping that they can put up a good show against England, and Bumrah also acknowledged the challenges of playing in England.

"Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Duke ball, but I don't know how much the Duke ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball and I'm not too sure how it is. But the weather, the swinging condition sometimes and then when the ball becomes soft, you know, there's always a challenge. So, I always look forward to playing in England," he said.